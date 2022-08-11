CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after firing employees

CHENNAI: Braden Wallake, the CEO of HyperSocial, posted a lengthy post and a tearful selfie on LinkdIn to explain why some of his employees were let go. The post was heavily criticised on social media.

People did not understand why he would post a crying selfie if he was genuinely sad about the incident.

In less than 14 hours, the post has received more than 13,000 likes and over 2,200 comments. Some users commended Mr. Wallake for sharing his experience, but others were not pleased with the manner in which he made the announcement.

Wallake accepted responsibility for his conduct, calling it the most exposed thing he has ever shared. He stated that the workers were fired as he had decided to stop selling their main services and had started to focus on a new service.

Braden wrote, "So, I just want people to see, that not every CEO out there is cold-hearted and doesn’t care when he/she have to lay people off."