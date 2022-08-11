CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after firing employees

CHENNAI: Braden Wallake, the CEO of HyperSocial, posted a lengthy post and a tearful selfie on LinkdIn to explain why some of his employees were let go. The post was heavily criticised on social media.
People did not understand why he would post a crying selfie if he was genuinely sad about the incident.
In less than 14 hours, the post has received more than 13,000 likes and over 2,200 comments. Some users commended Mr. Wallake for sharing his experience, but others were not pleased with the manner in which he made the announcement.
Wallake accepted responsibility for his conduct, calling it the most exposed thing he has ever shared. He stated that the workers were fired as he had decided to stop selling their main services and had started to focus on a new service.
Braden wrote, "So, I just want people to see, that not every CEO out there is cold-hearted and doesn’t care when he/she have to lay people off."
He further added, "I know it isn’t professional to tell my employees that I love them. But from the bottom of my heart, I hope they know how much I do. Every single one. Every single story. Every single thing that makes them smile and every single thing that makes them cry. Their families. Their friends. Their hobbies."
"I've always hire people based on who they are as people. People with great hearts, and great souls. And I can't think of a lower moment than this," Mr Wallake added.
Online users responded to the post in different ways. The majority of people, however, were indignant by the footage of him taking a tearful selfie. "Why post the picture of you crying? Is this for you or for them?" asked one.
Another stated, "Man, I know you meant well. At the same time, the post and the copy would have done well without the picture."
The CEO responded to one of the commenters and said that he would tag the laid off employees in the post for connecting them with other job opportunities.
