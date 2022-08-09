It's all pink! Video of woman playing music on salt lake goes viral

CHENNAI: A video of a woman from Kazakhstan playing a stringed instrument against a pick-colored backdrop in front of a Kobeituz lake quickly became popular online. The performer, who is claimed to be only 23 years old, is seen performing a melodic piece on the dombra, a long-necked Kazakh musical instrument, in the one-minute-long clip.

Erik Solheim, a former Norwegian minister of international development, posted the video on Twitter with the caption,"A 23-year-old musician, is playing in Lake Kobeituz, a salt lake in Kazakhstan that turns pink every several years. Fashion, nature, vibes ... beautiful."