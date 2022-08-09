It's all pink! Video of woman playing music on salt lake goes viral

CHENNAI: A video of a woman from Kazakhstan playing a stringed instrument against a pick-colored backdrop in front of a Kobeituz lake quickly became popular online. The performer, who is claimed to be only 23 years old, is seen performing a melodic piece on the dombra, a long-necked Kazakh musical instrument, in the one-minute-long clip.
Erik Solheim, a former Norwegian minister of international development, posted the video on Twitter with the caption,"A 23-year-old musician, is playing in Lake Kobeituz, a salt lake in Kazakhstan that turns pink every several years. Fashion, nature, vibes ... beautiful."
The video has gained massive attention since it was shared. In addition to hundreds of likes, it has had over two million views. The creativity shown in the video was praised by netizens.
As soon as the video was posted, users chimed into the comment section. One user wrote, "Sir! Playing music is a Creative Act! And And And in Creativity, Life Change! Beauty being Creative." "This is blowing my mind," said another. "World is so full of beautiful miracles," commented the third.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android