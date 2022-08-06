Viral Video: Indian drummer's jagrata wins Justin Bieber's heart

NEW DELHI: An Indian drummer's performance at a 'jagrata' has caught the attention of international pop singer Justin Bieber, who is all set to perform in the national capital this October. The music sensation shared on his Instagram account a video of the drummer in action while tagging friend and drummer Devon Taylor in the post.

"@stixxtaylor, I am expecting you to do this next show," he wrote. The meme-worthy video of the drummer who is seen jumping in sync to the beats of the drum has been shared widely on the internet.

Bieber uploaded the video on his gram and tagged his drummer, asking him to perform similarly in his next show.

Social media users have gone gaga over Justin's post. "Hahahaha so cute," one user said. "Justin surely loves Indians," posted another.