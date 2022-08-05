Hyd traffic police facilitate live organ transport in 13 mins

CHENNAI: This is yet another time, the Hyderabad traffic police on Thursday successfully facilitated the transportation of live organ (lungs) in the city by arranging a green channel for the ambulance.
The police facilitated a medical team with transportation of a lung from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet to Kims Hospital, Begumpet.
The distance of 11 km was covered in 13 minutes by the ambulance.
The tweet has a video of the organ being transported and appreciations from netizens with regard to the city police #savinglives.
Notably, this year the Hyderabad traffic police saved many lives by facilitating organ transport 22 times.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android