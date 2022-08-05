Hyd traffic police facilitate live organ transport in 13 mins

CHENNAI: This is yet another time, the Hyderabad traffic police on Thursday successfully facilitated the transportation of live organ (lungs) in the city by arranging a green channel for the ambulance.

The police facilitated a medical team with transportation of a lung from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet to Kims Hospital, Begumpet.

The distance of 11 km was covered in 13 minutes by the ambulance.

The tweet has a video of the organ being transported and appreciations from netizens with regard to the city police #savinglives.

Notably, this year the Hyderabad traffic police saved many lives by facilitating organ transport 22 times.