Philippines man goes on vacation taking pillow with wife's face

NEW DELHI: The true beauty of traveling is being able to share those new special moments with someone you love. But what if your partner has to cancel the plan at the last minute? Well, you can of course take a suggestion from a man from Philippines who came up with an interesting idea to make sure his wife can still be with him on vacation when she can’t join him Is.

Raymond Fortunado reportedly had long planned a vacation for Corona in Palawan, Philippines. However, his wife Joan Fortunado had to cancel the plan at the last minute. Interestingly, Raymond led the journey and also made sure that his wife stayed with him. He took a pillow with her face down with him! Yes, you read it right.

If you do not believe it, you can see the pictures below.