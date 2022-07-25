Philippines man goes on vacation taking pillow with wife's face

NEW DELHI: The true beauty of traveling is being able to share those new special moments with someone you love. But what if your partner has to cancel the plan at the last minute? Well, you can of course take a suggestion from a man from Philippines who came up with an interesting idea to make sure his wife can still be with him on vacation when she can’t join him Is.
Raymond Fortunado reportedly had long planned a vacation for Corona in Palawan, Philippines. However, his wife Joan Fortunado had to cancel the plan at the last minute. Interestingly, Raymond led the journey and also made sure that his wife stayed with him. He took a pillow with her face down with him! Yes, you read it right.
If you do not believe it, you can see the pictures below.
Raymond’s pictures have left netizens in splits.
Commenting on a social media user said, “Hahahaha… this is very funny.”
“How lovely,” wrote another.
“Lucky girl,” commented a Facebook user.
Raymond posted several photos and videos of his wife with meme-faced pillows. He shared his pictures while snorkeling with pillows.
One picture also shows him taking the temperature of the pillow as per the COVID protocol.
What are your thoughts on Raymond’s creative approach? If your partner can’t go on trips with you, will you follow his idea?
