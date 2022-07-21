UP cop turns teacher, helps underprivileged kids get education

AYODHYA: In a bid to provide a brighter future, a police officer in the temple city Ayodhya offers free education to children from the local areas who hail from downtrodden families.

The children, who are enjoying their classes and want to study further now, would have easily ended up begging if the cop wouldn't have come to their rescue.

"We want to study further and go to school. We feel pretty good while studying here, so now, we regularly come here," said a child.

With multiple young attendees in a class under a tree and open spaces, humanity echoes in the noble cause.