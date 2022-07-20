Alien-like creature captured on camera, video spooks netizens

The 33-second cryptic video clip captures a pale white creature walking crookedly on the road, seemingly late at night. The footage has supposedly been captured on a security camera. In the video, the strange thing appears to crouch and look for something.

The clip has taken the internet by storm, leaving many in a dilemma, trying to guess what the creature could be. While some have speculated that the creature might be an ‘alien’, others pointed out that the whole thing was a hoax.

“Alien (1979)” wrote one Twitter user.

“OMG, WHAT IS THAT THING!!! Crazy!!!” commented another user.

“First, there’s no shadow. Second, that’s not a pale creature. That’s just me trying to find my way back to my house after having too much booze at the local bar,” poked fun, a third Twitterati.

The uncanny footage has been viewed by intrigued netizens more than 5 lakh times and has so far collected around 7000 likes.

What would you have done if you witnessed such an unusual sight?