Is this India? Jog Falls in Karnataka leaves netizens amazed

CHENNAI: The monsoon season, when torrential rains enhance nature's grandeur, is when waterfalls are at their most beautiful. The Jog Falls in Karnataka has gained popularity on social media and thousands of people flock to the iconic location during its peak bloom because of its stunning sight.
Former Norwegian diplomat Eric Solheim posted the video online. The description stated, "This is not Niagara Falls... This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India."
Beautiful pictures and videos of Jog Falls were posted by several users.
On Twitter, the trending video received thousands of likes and approximately 1.8 million views. A large number of users retweeted the post.
Many users commented on the post, one user wrote, "Been here many a times. Beautiful beyond words."
"Damn so beautiful," wrote another user.
While another commented, "Karnataka is beautiful as what I explored not talking about Bengluru traffic though."