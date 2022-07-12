Man uses laptop while riding pillion, netizens reacts

CHENNAI: A LinkedIn user posted a photograph on the professional networking app that shows a man using his laptop while riding pillion on an Activa on a flyover in Bengaluru.

The post by the user Harshmeet Singh read, "Bangalore at its best or worst? 11pm, Bangalore - One of the busiest flyovers in the city, and here is a pillion rider working on his laptop. If you as a Boss have been able to terrorise your colleagues to meet the deadline at the cost of their own safety, it is time for you to think again. Let's use the phrase 'IT'S URGENT' and 'DO IT ASAP' more carefully, especially if you are in a position of power. You have no idea the impact these words have on the lives of your subordinates. #bangalore #safety" (sic)

The picture has now created buzz among the netizens, where some are arguing on the toxic work culture and others with funny angle. Posted a week ago, it has garned more than 1,206 comments and 40,863 likes.

A comment by the user read, "May be he was booking last minute flight booking or some urgency. Risky through."

"Someone at Byju's talking about work life balance is equivalent to a lion showing empathy to a deer because a tiger ate it. With all the reviews that Byju's have got looks like you got to introspect your own team's work life balance before posting about anyother firm. Most of my friends that work at Byju hate the way they are treated there, specially in the sales and customer support teams. Irony at it's best. Lol,” another comment read.

The third comment read, "This may not be work or boss may not be responsible for this but yes we see lot of unnecessary urgency in many walks of life now a days particularly after IT revolution, roads no exception. Concept of certain work needing certain minimum time particularly for physical work is no more a consideration."