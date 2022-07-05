Vegan burger that tastes like 'human meat' wins award

CHENNAI: The Swedish food company named Oumph! has been recognised on the global stage for its unique gourmet creation which as they say has the texture of human flesh. The company became the first to make vegan burgers that are said to taste like human flesh and has now been recognised for its creativity by winning a Silver Brand Experience and Activation Lion at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

A press release was issued by the company in which it invited patrons to try the world’s first ‘plant-based burger resembling human meat’. The burger is made from mostly soya, mushrooms and wheat protein as well as plant-based fats and a ‘mysterious’ spice mix, which sounds quite ominous.

Animal-sourced meat often contains high amounts of fats and has been linked to various illnesses. Additionally, rearing animals for consumption also comes with a massive environmental cost. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, livestock farming accounts for 7.1 gigatons of carbon emissions every year, that's close to 15 per cent of all emissions.

Switching to fake meat can help us not only reduce carbon emissions in our bid to fight climate change but also improve our health. Companies engaged in the production of fake meats have also reached technological maturity. These meats can replicate the taste and texture of animal-sourced meat, making it easier for consumers to shift to these new products without compromising on their food experience.

The company launched the burger last year during a Halloween-themed promotional video advertising their new product last year. The product got a lot of mixed reactions at that time. While some thought this is quite creative, others thought this was a disgusting idea. However, Oumph! provides a disclaimer that “NO HUMANS WERE HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THIS BURGER”, which seems reasonable.