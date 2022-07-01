Watch: Elderly woman dives into Ganga river in viral video

NEW DELHI: Diving straight into the Ganga river is something many youngsters don't even dare to do. However, hats off to this old granny who pulled off such a dangerous stunt that will surely make you lose your wits. Watch the jaw-dropping viral video of this elderly woman leaping into the river without any fear.
The 24-second video clip shows the old woman, holding onto a rail, prepping herself before jumping into the holy waters of Ganga from a bridge. Soon after, she is seen springing into the river, without an ounce of fear. After her courageous leap, the woman swam in there for a while before reaching the bank.
The video has been shared and re-shared numerous times, garnering many likes and tweets. Twitter flooded with reactions in awe of the elderly woman, praising her courage, leaving the netizens stunned.
"That too without a fancy swimsuit! In villages, normally there is a water body, talab, nahar, river etc. and all the residents learn swimming naturally," wrote one Twitter user.
"Truly Courageous n inspirational" tweeted another user.
"Dadi ji ko salam hai" commented a third Twitter user.
"You are awesome Dadi Je" wrote a fourth Twitterati.