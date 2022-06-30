Watch: Tiny ants smuggle gold chain in viral video

NEW DELHI: Have you ever seen cute tiny smugglers stealing gold? Has a rather 'immoral' act left you in 'awe' of the situation?

If you're among the ones who haven't seen anything like this yet, watch this bizarre yet cute incident in this viral video.

Recently a video uploaded by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle, the video featuring a group of black ants lifting up a gold chain that looks quite heavy and surprisingly ants were seen moving it effortlessly on a rather difficult path for them. IFS officer gave a quirky caption to the video.

He wrote, "Tiny gold smugglers. The question is under which section of IPC they can be booked?"