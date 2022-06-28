No more buzz? 2K bees removed from restaurant in NY's busy spot

CHENNAI: A mysterious huge colony of nearly 2,000 bees was carefully removed from a restaurant in one of New York City’Emergency workers of New York Police Department carefully removed the colony of bees from a restaurant in NY'S busiest spots- Times Square.

The operation was carefully executed by the NYPD Emergency Unit. Now, an official tweet by the New York City Police Department has attained the attention of netizens and received much praise.

“Times Square was buzzing today! @NYPDBees was called in to safely remove 2,000 bees from a restaurant seating area near the crossroads of the world. The bees will now be relocated to an area where their pollinating skills will be put to good use,” read the caption, on the tweet by New York Police Department.