Man marries two women in one ceremony, says loves them both

CHENNAI: In yet another bizarre marriage ceremony, Jharkhand man married 2 women at the same time. The two brides named Kusum Lakra and Swati Kumari fell in love with Sandeep Oraon. Sandeep also fell in love with both of them. The trio tied the knot in Banda Village in Lohardaga’s Bhandara block.

Sandeep and Kusum had been in a live-in relationship for three years with a child. When Sandeep went to work in a brick kiln in West Bengal he met his to-be bride Swati Kumari.

Shwati and Sandeep's relationship grows closer over time. They began meeting outside of work hours.

Initially their relationship was opposed family members along with villagers.

Villagers summoned a Panchayat meeting after several people expressed their displeasure with the relationship. The Panchayat committee decided that Sandeep should marry both of his girlfriends. The decision was met with no objections neither from the trio nor from their families.

“There may be a legal issue with marrying two women together, but I love both of them and I cannot leave either of them,” he said accordingly from online news source.