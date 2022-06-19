Viral video of father Hornbill feeding his partner melts hearts

NEW DELHI: Father's Day is celebrated annually to commemorate the hard work put in by the 'Dads' to provide for their families. This is a trait visible even in the animal kingdom, as observed in a recent viral video of a father Hornbill.

In the viral clip, recently shared by IAS Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, a Hornbill was seen sitting on a tree's bark which had a small opening in it. He was feeding the female Hornbill that was seated inside to protect the eggs and provide them warmth.

The video was accompanied by the caption, "On Father's Day, let me share a story of this father from the forest. The Great Hornbill male is feeding the female who has locked her inside the nest. This he will do for months. This is a story about hornbills which are a perfect couple and which are also called as Gardner of the forest."