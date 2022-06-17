Video of Hyderabad man tossing Rs 500 notes in air goes viral

HYDERABAD: A video of a man flinging into the air, what appeared to be Rs 500 currency notes, at the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad has captured the attention of netizens, who have widely circulated the clip.

The 30-second-long video shows a man standing in front of Gulzar Houz road in the city at Charminar and hurling bundles of currency notes. Further, the man is seen on the Gulzar Houz fountain repeating the act several times.

Following a video of a man throwing currency notes in the air at Gulzar Houz in the dead of night, apparently during a ‘baraat’ in the Old City, the police have started an investigation.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/45GsnajJmV- The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily)