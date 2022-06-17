Video of Cop sweeping pebbles off busy road goes viral, wins hearts

NEW DELHI: The job of a traffic policeman is not particularly easy as they have to bear the weather’s wrath at all times. Hence, recently when the video of a traffic cop going beyond his set of duties hit the internet, it went viral.

In the viral clip, shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on his Twitter handle, the traffic policeman was seen sweeping small pebbles and rocks, which could lead to tyre punctures, off the road with a broom while the traffic signal was red.