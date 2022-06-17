This proposal in pride-themed plane will melt your heart

CHENNAI: Alaska Airlines Pilot Alejandra Moncayo took off in a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles on its ‘Pride in the Sky’ plane when her girlfriend and flight attendant Veronica Rojas popped up the question and they got engaged.

Love is in literally in the air; some people find it at 35,000 above the ground. Two employees working with a US based airline got engaged Wednesday mid-flight aboard its pride-themed aircraft.

The mid-flight proposal that took place in a pride- themed plane of Alaska Airlines will win your heart and melt it into a puddle. A wonderful video shows how a flight attendant went down on her knee to propose her pilot girlfriend. The Airlines posted the video of the proposal on their YouTube channel.

Rojas had convinced Moncayo to accompany her on the pride-themed flight for which she had planned her officially-authorised wedding proposal.

Then, the flight attendant got down on one knee and used the aircraft’s PA system to propose to her lover, whom she gave a ring. This is, however, not all that is there to the sweet story.

Turns out, there is an amazing twist too. Alejandra was also planning to propose to Veronica that same day, reports a blog shared by the airlines. And, she did so after de-boarding the plane.

The soon-to-be-married couple walked into the terminal holding hands under a shower of confetti and balloons as employees and passengers cheered on, waving rainbow-coloured flags. Their relationship came full circle as the partners had first met each other aboard another Alaska Airlines flight in 2020. They proposed each other on a special flight decorated in honour of Pride Month.

The Airbus A320 features a pride in the sky livery launched last year by the airlines celebrating love in the LGBTQ+ community. It includes vibrant aeroplane decals, rainbow stripes and the words “Fly with Pride” adorned on the side of the plane.