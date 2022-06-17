Man drank 30 cans of Pepsi everyday for 20 yrs. What happened then?

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man from the city of Bangor in North Wales developed an addiction to Pepsi that he spent 20 years of his life drinking 30 cans of it everyday.

Andrew Currie spent about £20 (approx. Rs.1,900) per day, which adds up to over £7,000 (approx. Rs 6.7 Lakh) per year.

His addiction started when he started consuming the fizzy drink to keep himself awake while working late nights at a grocery store.

He says that he preferred drinking Pepsi to alcohol and that no other drink beat the taste of Pepsi.

He realises that he has spent a good deal of money for buying the drink and regrets not having spent it on buying cars.

Although this addiction cost him a fortune, he states that the sugary taste was what he craved for first thing in the morning. After consulting a doctor, he was told that he had a high chance of becoming diabetic and was advised to follow a diet with regular physical exercise. In Spite of losing about 12kgs from his initial weight of 120kgs, he couldn’t get over his obsession with the fizzy sweet drink.

Currie with the help of his wife Sarah contacted a London- based therapist and hypnotist named David Kilmurry to cure his Pepsi addiction.

Dr. Kilmurry identified that Currie suffered from avoidant restrictive food intake disorder, which prevents the intake of healthy nutrients and causes poor growth.

With the help of Dr. Kilmurry’s hypnosis of 40 mins, Mr. Currie drank his first glass of water in 20 years. Currie claims that he has now lost his craving for Pepsi and prefers water.