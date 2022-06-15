Texas zoo officials seek help to identify ‘strange’ creature

TEXAS: A mysterious figure in seemingly shaggy form was caught on security cameras in Amarillo zoo in Texas, making the city ask for help identifying a creature.

The video provided by the zoo’s security camera went viral after it tweeted for help in identifying the figure.

Last week, the city of Amarillo released an image showing a seemingly shaggy form lurking in the dark outside the Amarillo Zoo’s perimeter fence.

A motion-activated camera alerted zoo officials after the photo was taken at 1:25 am on May 21.

“The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?” CityofAmarillo tweeted on June 9.

Chupacabra, in Latin American popular legend, is a monstrous creature that attacks animals and consumes their blood. The name is derived from the Spanish words chupar (“to suck”) and cabra (“goat”) and can be translated as “goat-sucker.” The silhouette of the object is unrecognizable, though what appears to be two long legs seem to support it from underneath.

“Was it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A large coyote on its hind legs? A Chupacabra? It is a mystery – for Amarillo to help solve,” the government said in a light-hearted statement, according to Fox News.