Remember Mystery Machine van from Scooby-Doo? Can Airbnb it now

A van is all converted, and hosts you with facilities like Sugar Ray’s latest album that you can play on a portable CD player, a lamp a vintage TV setup to rewatch Scooby Doo during your stay. It also fecilitates a camper-style bedroom with enough space for two.

The van hosts you with dinner, including Shaggy and Scooby’s favourite foods like hot dogs and burgers, popcorn etc. It also takes you to nostalgia feelings with mystery games that you can play along and a virtual greeting from Lillard when you check in.

The iconic Mystery Machine van, parked in California, is certain to take fans back in time to the early 2000s courtesy of its teal, green and orange livery unmistakably recognisable from Scooby Doo.

The Mystery Machine is available for three individual one-night stays from June 24-26 and Scooby Doo fans can rent it on AirBnb for $20 (around Rs. 1,500)