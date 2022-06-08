Theatre screen burns as fans burst crackers during Vikram screening

CHENNAI: A part of a theatre screen was burnt when the recently-released film Vikram, was screened at the Jaya Theater in Kalapattu, near Puducherry. On Tuesday, during the screening, fans burst firecrackers during Suriya's appearance, causing the section of the screen to catch fire. While the movie was playing, the entire screen burned out. A video of this has been going viral on social media as the theatre erupted in flames. Cops rushed to the spot soon after the information and are currently conducting an investigation.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles and Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Anthony Varghese, Arjun Das, and Chemban Vinod in crucial roles.