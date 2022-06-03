Deepak Chahar shares photo with Jaya; netizens go awe

Chahar was seen wearing a red kurtha pyjama while his wife Jaya Bhardwaj is sporting a blue outfit.

The image shared on the platform has gained over 87,800 likes and more than 2,462 retweets.

"Congratulations to you on behalf of Chennai Super Kings and Chennai Super Kings fans," a person tweeted.

"Congratulations to both of You. Happy married life Chahar," wished another.

"Congratulations! Wish you a very happy married life. Hope this new innings of your personal life would bring more blossom in your professional life. Staggeringly beautiful couple," another comment read.

Deepak Chahar, who played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, was ruled out of the 2022 season after suffering a back injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He picked up the injury during his rehab for a quadricep tear yet, fans and the cricket fraternity are now eagerly awaiting to see him soon play in the upcoming World Cup.