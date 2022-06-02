Man undergoes surgery after finding fish in throat; docs puzzled

CHENNAI: A strange incident that happened recently in Thailand would always reminds us that life is full of surprises and some strange ones would be etched in our minds for a long time.

Such was an incident of a fisherman, whose natural oxygen supply was cut-off as a spikey Anabas fish jumped out of the water and into the throat of angler.

Escaping tendency of the fish leads it to get locked between angler’s throat and nasal cavity.

The man was rushed to Phatthalung Provincial Hospital, where doctors were puzzled to see his condition. The man told doctors that he had been spike-fishing with a harpoon underwater just before the bizarre incident.

"The chances of this happening are very low. I have never seen this kind of case before," Sermsri Pathompanichrat, an officer at the hospital.

An X-ray was used to pinpoint the exact position of the fish, and it revealed a five-inch-long spiky invader within. After then, the physicians conducted an emergency operation.