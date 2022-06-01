Video of man taking nap with 2 pythons stuns internet

CHENNAI: It is a well-known fact that Internet is full of people doing bizarre things, that would attract pull the attraction of the netizens.

Ranging from coiled-up snake artwork on ice to art piece using biscuits to keeping a real snake beside, people are very much willing to put out their unique talents with the presence of social media platforms.

One such viral video that has gone popular on social media shows a man sleeping with two enormous Burmese pythons (yellow in colour) creeping all over him. The serpents, on the other hand, are just observed creeping around and do not hurt him.

Brian Barczyk, a Michigan-based wildlife expert, whose Instagram bio is “Traveling the world for animal adventures and daily vlogging it all!”, took the handle ‘Snakebytestv’ to upload the video that captioned “Sometimes after a long day, taking a nap with your favorites is a must! I can't be the only one”.