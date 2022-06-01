Guinness record: Man jumps from 198 feet to dunk doughnut into coffee

CHENNAI: Mankind always tries to do daring and innovative attempts in order to take a place in the Guinness World Records.
Taking that tradition forward, a man did such dangerous attempt to set up a record which prompted the Guinness World Records to take their official Instagram handle to post a video of a Jones doing a high bungee jump of about 198 feet to dunk a doughnut into coffee.
Guinness record captioned the post, “Highest dunk of a doughnut (bungee jumping) 60.553 m (198 ft 8 in) by Ron Jones US.”
Before one can blink the eyes, Jones could be seen reaching the cup of coffee, that was placed 198 feet below.
Ever since the post was put up, it has garnered over 6.25 lakh views and 60,000 likes.
An user said “He took Dunkin Donuts to a whole another level."
Reacting to the comments, the Guinness World Records (GWR) replied, “A doughnut was dunked into a coffee cup measuring just 8.89 cm (3.5 in) in diameter on the US TV show Guinness World Records Unleashed in 2013. The current record for highest bungee dunk is 73.41 m (240 ft 10 in) by Simon Berry (UK) who dunked a biscuit into a cup of tea in 2016.”