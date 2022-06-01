Guinness record: Man jumps from 198 feet to dunk doughnut into coffee

CHENNAI: Mankind always tries to do daring and innovative attempts in order to take a place in the Guinness World Records.

Taking that tradition forward, a man did such dangerous attempt to set up a record which prompted the Guinness World Records to take their official Instagram handle to post a video of a Jones doing a high bungee jump of about 198 feet to dunk a doughnut into coffee.

Guinness record captioned the post, “Highest dunk of a doughnut (bungee jumping) 60.553 m (198 ft 8 in) by Ron Jones US.”