New Ad campaign of Dunzo during IPL finale wins internet

CHENNAI: Audience were left in shock yesterday when they saw an interruption in the display screen of the stadium, featuring the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. When the QR code on the screen was scanned, viewers were directed to Dunzo, a company that delivers groceries and essentials.

The top of the screen read ‘Inconvenience is regretted’, along with a QR code and ‘Scan for convenience’ at the bottom of the screen.

A few who left a smile on seeing that, took the micro-blogging site Twitter to praise the creative advertisement done by the Dunzo, one of the very few brand items having a genuine fun with the advertisement.

“Kudos to those who executes the idea,” commented a user

“Dunzo fresh and creative as always. #InconvenienceIsRegretted,” commented another.

It is to be noted that yesterday, the newspapers had a full-page advertisement of Dunzo daily, featuring a primary-school pages of Do’s and Don’ts, but with a twist, naming ‘Adharsh Bharthiya’ (Grocery hacks that make you an ideal Indian).