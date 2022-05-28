8-feet giraffe made of chocolate pleases the internet

CHENNAI: A video of a giraffe statue made of chocolate that is over eight feet tall is gaining attention on social media. Amaury Guichon, a pastry maker, posts videos on he creates remarkable and detailed sculptures out of chocolate, some of which are gigantic. In the latest video, he created an eight-foot-tall giraffe and the video has received over 5.9 million likes on Instagram.

Guichon could be seen in the viral video crafting all the animal's components out of chocolate, then putting them together and giving the creation an amazing finish.

“Chocolate Giraffe!. This 8.3ft tall 100% chocolate sculpture is my biggest creation yet,” Amaury Guichon captioned the Giraffe video he posted on Instagram.

On social media, Guichon and his creation have received a lot of positive feedback, and users have filled the comment section with praises.

Check the post here: