Baby born with ‘permanent smile’ brings smile on million others

CHENNAI: Ayla Summer Mucha, born in December 2021, was diagnosed with bilateral microstomia, which affects the aesthetics and function of the oral cavity.

An ultra-rare condition had given the baby a “permanent smile”, which has made her a star on social media platforms.

Cristina Vercher, (21), and Blaize Mucha, (20), her parents were given the news by the doctors in Australia, who said Ayla developed this condition in the womb and it’s not their fault as they can’t even detect the abnormal mouth opening seeing the Ultrasound scans of Vercher before she went for the caesarian.

"Blaize and I were not aware of this condition nor had I ever met someone born with a macrostomia. So it came as a huge shock," says Vercher.

Now, Alya’s parents are currently spreading awareness across platforms and constantly consulting with the doctors, who nodded for a surgery to ensure a functioning mouth for Alya in the latter days.