What happened to woman who ate only chips for 23 yrs?

CHENNAI: Zoe Sandler, a 23-year-old women, who spent 23 years of her life eating two packets of her favourite chips has reportedly fallen sick. Zoe’s mother revealed that she started munching Walker chip at the age of 2 would refuse to put anything in her mouth even while they tried introducing her to other foods.

“Apparently the only thing mum could get down me were crisps which I used to suck until they were soft. I remember being at school when I was little and having crisp sandwiches in my lunch box. They were the only thing I liked to eat,” Ms Zoe said, as per media outlets.

However, now, as she recently found that she had developed Multiple Sclerosis (MS) - a lifelong condition that affects the brain and nerves – she contacted hypnotherapist David Kilmurry, who previously helped fussy eaters. And after undergoing two two-hour hypnotherapy sessions, she has been able to enjoy her first taste of fruits and vegetables alongside other foods.

“I can't believe how nice strawberries are and I even tried a Wagamama chilli squid which was really spicy,” Ms Zoe said, adding, “I'm looking forward to trying curry and lots of other different foods”.