It is estimated that the entire cost of the transformation has costed more than ₹ 12 lakh (2 million yen) and took 40 days to make.
Japanese man spends ₹ 12 lakh to fulfill dream. Guess what’s it?
CHENNAI: A Japanese man fulfilled his lifelong dream to look like a dog through a process of transformation by wearing a costume. A Twitter user posted a picture of the man with a customised dog dress in which the man looks like a dog.

Some of the news channel asked Toko, about why he chose a collie, he said, “I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favorite breed of dog.”

