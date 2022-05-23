Watch: SpiceJet flight attendants flash mob at Kolkata airport

CHENNAI: A video of SpiceJet flight attendants and ground staff members grooving to the popular Bangla song Tapa Tini from the film Belashuru has been doing rounds on the internet.

The passengers were in for a treat with a flash mob performance at the Kolkata airport. The video surfaced on social media and has joined a chord with the netizens.

Popular Bengali actor Monami Ghosh, who stars in the film, joined the cabin crew members leaving the fans delighted. The performance at the airport is part of a promotional campaign for the film that is currently running in theatres.