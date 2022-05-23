Watch: SpiceJet flight attendants flash mob at Kolkata airport

CHENNAI: A video of SpiceJet flight attendants and ground staff members grooving to the popular Bangla song Tapa Tini from the film Belashuru has been doing rounds on the internet.
The passengers were in for a treat with a flash mob performance at the Kolkata airport. The video surfaced on social media and has joined a chord with the netizens.
Popular Bengali actor Monami Ghosh, who stars in the film, joined the cabin crew members leaving the fans delighted. The performance at the airport is part of a promotional campaign for the film that is currently running in theatres.
A longer version of the performance was shared by the production house Windows, on YouTube.
Ever since the video was shared it has garnered over 505k views.
"I am loving this. I am so loving this," commented a user.
"I so wish to witness a Flashmob someday," said another. "
Monami posted about the performance on Instagram and wrote, “For the 1st time in Kolkata airport a flash mob with all the @spicejetairlines ladies….@windowsproduction.”
In the clip, a flight attendant starts tapping her feet on the song, and soon the rest of the team joins in. Monami Ghosh, makes her entry and grooves alongside the flight crew.
Belashuru is directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy. The music of the film has been composed by Anupam Roy.