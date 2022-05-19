Cannes: Aishwarya, Aaradhya chat with Eva's son, video goes viral

CANNES: Aishwarya Rai and American actor Eva Longoria have been friends for years now.

Every year, fans eagerly wait to catch glimpses of the divas' bonding at Cannes Film Festival.

The 75th edition of the prestigious event is no different. Aishwarya and Eva's pictures and videos from the ongoing gala clearly prove that the two share a close bond.

In one of the viral posts, Eva is seen introducing her 3-year-old son Santiago to Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya via video call.