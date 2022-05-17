Roller coaster malfunction: Riders in UK found hanging in air at 235 ft

CHENNAI: On a Sunday afternoon, adventurists at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the UK were petrified as they found themselves at the top of a malfunctioning Big One ride.

The terror-stricken moment was captured in a video that showed the carriage of the Big One ride stopping towards the top. Fortunately, the ride halted at the very top, before a steep descent.

For the unknown, the Big One ride was built back in 1935 and was known as the tallest and biggest roller coaster in the world when it opened in 1994.

“When you have just got off the Big One and the next car gets stuck at the top,” wrote Chron Sallie, a journalist for Reach PLC.

The viral video shows the workers of the amusement park climbing around the top to help the terrified visitors using the staircase at the side of the drive.

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place at the famous amusement park, as, on April 25 last year, the Big One ride had broken down and stopped near the top while ascending. Then too, adrenaline junkies were left stranded and they were forced to take the stairs down to the ground.