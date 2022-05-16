Bharti Singh issues apology after her old video goes viral

MUMBAI: After allegedly hurting religious sentiments with her jokes about moustaches and beards, comedian Bharti Singh, on Monday, apologised to everyone.

Taking to Instagram, Bharti posted a video in which she explained that she was misjudged by people as her intentions were pure.

"There's a video that's been going viral from the last 3 to 4 days claiming that I have made fun of 'daadi mooch'. I have seen the video repeatedly and requested people to watch it too as I have not said anything against any religion or caste. I didn't mock any Punjabi or what problems happen when you keep 'daadi mooch'," she said.