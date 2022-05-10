This twin sisters giving Class 12 board exam refused special privileges by govt

CHENNAI: Two conjoined twins, Veena and Vani from Telangana, who were given special privileges by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education have refused the arrangements.

The Telangana Board for the Class 12 examination started on May 6, 2022. Veena and Vani, who wanted to become Chartered Accountants, said that they do not ask for privileges and have refused the extra time given to them by the government.

Veena and Vani were born in 2003 and have been making headlines soon after their parents abandoned them.

While their parents showed interest to separate them by performing surgery, doctors from AIIMS said that they needed more time to study the complication to perform the process.