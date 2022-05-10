6-year-old finds shark's tooth that could be 20 mn years old in UK

CHENNAI: A six-year-old boy had discovered a rare tooth belonging to the Megalodon, largest shark on the earth, while wandering with his father on the beach at Bawdsey. The boy saw a gigantic canine from a megalodon that could be 20 million years old, according to a professor.

The father stated that he sent Garrod, a biologist, images of the discovery and found that tooth belonged to a Megalodon, the world's largest shark. Garrod stated that the Megalodon might reach a length of 18 metres (60 feet) and a weight of 60 tonnes.

"Not many individuals who hunt for a Megalodon tooth actually find one," he stated of Sammy's discovery. "I've been looking since I was a kid, and I'm familiar with all the beaches in the vicinity, but I still haven't located my Megalodon," he added. Meanwhile, Sammy described the huge tooth as his best-ever find, saying it was resting on the sand and rocks.

Shelton told media that his six-year-old kid was ecstatic since they'd seen shark tooth bits on the beach before, but never something this massive and hefty. Shelton went on to say that his son slept with the tooth next to his mattress because he felt "quite bonded to it."

It is to be noted that Bawdsey beach is popular among fossil hunters.