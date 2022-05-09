GoingViral

World largest ball point pen weighs over 37 kg

Guinness World Records has announced the world's largest ballpoint pen.
The pen is 5.5 metres (18 feet, 0.53 inches) long and weighs 37.23 kg@guinnessworldrecords
CHENNAI: The Guinness World Records shared a video on the official Instagram handle to announce the world's largest ballpoint pen. The pen is 5.5 metres (18 feet, 0.53 inches) long and weighs 37.23 kg. The maker of the pen is Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa.

The post read, “This ball-point behemoth engraved with scenes from Indian mythology was crafted by Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa from India. The 9-kg (19-lb 13.5-oz) brass pen measured 5.5 m (18 ft 0.53 in) long – beating the previous record by 1.45 m (4 ft 9 in) – when it was assessed in Hyderabad, India, on 24 Apr 2011.”

One user commented that the pen was “one step closer to bright future of human being.

Another user commented that, "But What's the use of this, when we can't even write?"

The video shows, at least five people holding the pen and tried to write on a white paper.

