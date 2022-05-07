Bengaluru based startup allows 30 minute nap break for employees

CHENNAI: A sleeping solutions startup named Wakefit based out of Bengaluru had mailed its employees an announcement and calls it "right to nap."

Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda in his mail mentions, "We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now and yet have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap. We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will be taking things up a notch."