Bengaluru based startup allows 30 minute nap break for employees

CHENNAI: A sleeping solutions startup named Wakefit based out of Bengaluru had mailed its employees an announcement and calls it "right to nap."
Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda in his mail mentions, "We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now and yet have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap. We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will be taking things up a notch."
Chaitanya added, "A NASA study reveals that a 26-minute catnap can enhance performance by 33%, while a Harvard study shows how naps prevent burnout.”
Adding to this, the company has decided to normalise afternoon naps for 30 minutes and has declared 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm to be official nap time. The calendar will be blocked during this time.
The company said it has been working towards creating cozy nap pods and quiet rooms in the office to build the perfect nap environment for the employees.