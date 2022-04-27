GoingViral

HidrateSpark: New Apple's water bottle cost Rs 4,600 in India

The water bottle has come in two variants, HidrateSpark Pro ($59.95) and HidrateSpark Pro STEEL ($79.95)
Chennai: Apple has officially launched a water bottle which cost around Rs 4,600 in India. The new creative Apple product called HidrateSpark also has a polishing cloth for Rs 1,900.

In Apple's website, the HidrateSpark water bottle in sold for Rs. 4,600. However, now, it is only available in the US.

It is a smart water bottle and has a feature of monitoring the daily intake of the water and will sync with the Apple Health.

HidrateSpark Pro STEEL comes in two colours Silver and Black, with a LED sensor at the bottom. HidrateSpark Pro comes in Black and Green colours.

