HidrateSpark: New Apple's water bottle cost Rs 4,600 in India

In Apple's website, the HidrateSpark water bottle in sold for Rs. 4,600. However, now, it is only available in the US.

It is a smart water bottle and has a feature of monitoring the daily intake of the water and will sync with the Apple Health.

The water bottle has come in two variants, HidrateSpark Pro ($59.95) and HidrateSpark Pro STEEL ($79.95)

HidrateSpark Pro STEEL comes in two colours Silver and Black, with a LED sensor at the bottom. HidrateSpark Pro comes in Black and Green colours.