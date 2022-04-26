World Intellectual Property Day: Few brands that created lasting impact through Music IPs

Chennai: Using music as a marketing tool has become exceedingly popular these days. With the mass appeal and ability to evoke emotions, it has become the perfect instrument for brands to create a lasting impact on consumers. Brands have been using music IPs to create recall for a while now and multiple IPs have also resulted in the creation of hard-core communities and fan following for these IPs. This World Intellectual Property Day, let’s have a look at a few of these brands that created long-lasting impact through their Music IPs-

Bacardi - The brand Bacardi gained a lot of popularity from Bacardi house party sessions whose main motive was to encourage and pull upcoming musical talent across the country by moulding the enduring legacy in music. The most prominent music IPs created was the #BacardiHousePartySessions’ Udd Gaye which recorded 2500 entries and 1.3 million conversations for the brand.

Triller - Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators which has recently launched its talent IP- Triller Iconz with the motive to showcase creators creating a difference with their talent. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users.

Red Bull - Red Bull is a dedicated beverage company that has grown into a full-grown media entity with Red Bull Media House. The content about “wings” that did the rounds gained a huge amount of attention and for which they have expanded into a company that uses video content for marketing purposes. Thus, developing music IPs has become a large part of the Red Bull Media house.

Coke Studio - The Coca-Cola Company has embarked on a remarkable journey by introducing Coke Studio to the audience. The music IP by the brand has leveraged its marketing to a great extent that it has been able to create its own individual identity. The famous TV show airs on MTV where a huge number of talented singers come together and perform their original compositions. It has been successfully able to release an entire album with an authentic collection of songs.