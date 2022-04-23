World Book Day 2022: Sachin's post about father's book goes viral

Chennai: As the world celebrates book day today enlightening people to read more and more books, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has been entertaining with snippets of popular video clips, took to Instagram and posted pics of him reading the book by his father Ramesh Tendulkar.

Sachin's father Ramesh Tendulkar was a renowned Marathi poet and novelist. He wrote more poetry books and used to write reviews for a Marathi publication house.

The cricketer posted the pictures with a caption that read: “Sahitya, written by my father Shri Ramesh Tendulkar. Miss you Baba!” (sic)