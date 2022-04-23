World Book Day 2022: Sachin's post about father's book goes viral

Chennai: As the world celebrates book day today enlightening people to read more and more books, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has been entertaining with snippets of popular video clips, took to Instagram and posted pics of him reading the book by his father Ramesh Tendulkar.
Sachin's father Ramesh Tendulkar was a renowned Marathi poet and novelist. He wrote more poetry books and used to write reviews for a Marathi publication house.
The cricketer posted the pictures with a caption that read: “Sahitya, written by my father Shri Ramesh Tendulkar. Miss you Baba!” (sic)
In the picture, Sachin can be seen wearing a blue shirt with denim, sitting on a chair in his garden, holding the book.
The post shared by him has received more than 71,000 likes so far.
In another post shared by him, he is seen reading and listening to his father's poems from his phone with the book nearby.
“Reading and listening to the poems written by my father Shri Ramesh Tendulkar. Miss you Baba. Prajakta is a collection of poems written by him. A few years back, we made the book into a music album,” he captioned the video.
The comment section below the two posts that are going viral has been filled with fans wishing advance birthday wishes for him as his birthday falls on April 24.
Apart from him, several other celebrities too posted photos and are celebrating World Book Day 2022 that intends to promote more knowledge and the joy of reading to the general public.