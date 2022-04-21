Art on bread toast slices: Japanese artist stuns audience with creative designs

Have you ever come across on social media where you see art designs for food items that are just beautiful to marvel at.
A Japanese artist Manami Sasaki creates amazing artwork on slices of toasted slices of bread.
She posted one of her artworks on Instagram with a quirky timeline video of it being eaten, "I want to eat squid ink toast regularly. Marie Doro was an actress active in the early silent film era in the first half of the 19th century; her films were restricted, and the only black-and-white photographs that can be seen are black-and-white. The funny thing about squid ink is that when grilled, it starts to look like an old photograph! The rich aroma of squid ink is irresistible...," she wrote.=
In another post, she wrote and shared the images, "My long-awaited natto toast! I love Japanese mustard, so I had it sit in each little room of the natto. When viewed from the side, the natto room looks beautiful and sparkling. The texture of natto, melted cheese, and egg white is fun. By the way, do you like natto? Not so much? There has always been an image that "foreigners don't like natto". There are many kinds of natto available in Japan, so if you like natto, please come to Japan."
The artists grow fascinated with creating designs during the Covid pandemic-induced lockdown in Japan a year ago and posted them online which attracted several fans of art. Her series of designs were called as 'Stay home' series.
Here are some of the designed bread toast slices posted by the artist: