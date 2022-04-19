Amul's topical post on Rocky Bhai wins KFG fans hearts

Directed by Prashant Neel, the Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 released on April 14th still continues with strong numbers on box-office hitting Rs. 500 crores in India alone.

It is said to be India’s second highest grossing film, with 70 million dollar worldwide opening.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur for Hombale Films, the film apart from Yash also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.