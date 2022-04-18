French dancer grooves to Alai Payuthey's Snehithane Snehithane remix

Chennai: Mani Ratnam's Alai Payuthey released in 2000's has been a blockbuster hit in Tamil Cinema and many cinephiles across the globe have kept the film in a cult status for its fresh treatment on romantic genre.

The songs from the film still stays in the hearts of audience who listened to it at 2000's.

A French dancer named Jika, who has gone viral, for several dance videos on Instagram recently took up a challenge to dance for the popular Tamil song Snehithane Snehithane from Mani Ratnam's Alai Payuthey, instead of the original version, a remix version of it.

Snehithane Snehithane, composed by the Oscar winning legend AR Rahman and sung by Sadhana Sargam and Srinivas has been one of the chartbuster from the album and quite recently, a remix version of this song has been doing the rounds on internet as many people were seen dancing to it.

Jika shared his dance video with a caption that reads, "I tried the Bharatanatyam dance."

Here is the video: