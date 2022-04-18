After 79 years of 'Vidyarthi Bhavan' Bangaloreans to have second branch

Chennai: One of the traditional Bengaluru based eateries 'Vidyarthi Bhavan' that was started in 1943 will have second branch in the city after 79 years of its foundation.

The Bhavan is most famous for its traditional dosa, poori-saagu, strong filter coffee and many other items as such. The branch is coming up near Bengaluru’s Malleswaram area. Now, people those who are living near the area will have the chance to taste the delicious food of Vidyarthi Bhavan.

Vidyarthi Bhavan was founded in 1943 by Venkataramana Ural, from a place called Saligrama near Udupi and taken over by his brother Parameshwara Ural, before being sold to Ramakrishna Adiga in 1970, who is its current owner. The hotel was started as a small canteen to cater needs of the students of the nearby National High School and Acharya Patashala. The restaurant started to boom due to its taste, flavour and delicacy.

It is estimated that the restaurant serves over 1,200 of its popular dosas every day on weekdays and also on weekends. It is said to be that numbers had crossed 2,000. While the date for opening of the branch is yet to be announced, the Vidyarthi Bhavan management has said that it will open soon.