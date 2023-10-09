GCTP announces traffic diversions on Anna Salai to ease traffic flow

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions on Anna Salai from Tuesday (Oct 10) to ease the free flow of traffic. The changes will be on a trial basis, police said.

Accordingly, Smith Road will be made one way with entry from Anna Salai-Smith Road junction. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter from the Whites Road-Smith Road junction.

Pattulas Road will be made one way with entry from Whites Road - Pattulas Road junction. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter from Anna Salai - Pattulas Road Junction.

Vehicles plying from G P Road Junction and Binny Road towards Whites Road will not be allowed at Pattulas Road and will be diverted to Anna Salai-Smith Road junction towards Smith Road and Whites Road to reach their destination.

Vehicles plying from Royapettah Tower clock junction towards Whites Road will be diverted at Whites Road-Pattulas Road junction to reach Anna Salai and will not be allowed towards Whites Road-Smith Road junction.

Vehicles plying from Whites Road-Thiru Vi Ka Junction towards Whites Road will not be allowed towards Smith Road and will be diverted towards Whites Road - Pattulas Road Junction to reach Anna Salai.

Vehicles plying from Anna Salai x Pattulas Road Junction towards Binny Road and Broadway will be allowed to take "U" a turn near Spencer's Plaza to reach Binny Road and Broadway.