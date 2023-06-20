GCC organises medical camps in 90 places in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) organised medical camps in 90 places in the city for people residing in slums and low-lying areas to prevent diseases during the monsoon season.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endorsements and CMDA, PK Sekarbabu, inaugurated the camps at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6) on Tuesday.

“After 27 years, the city has recorded the highest rainfall in June month, and various measures have been carried out by the local body authorities, including clearing the garbage blocked in the catch pit of the drains. To prevent inundation during the monsoon season, stormwater drains have been constructed in several parts of the city at a cost of Rs 1,520 crore, and it is expected to be completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon,” said Sekarbabu.

After Chennai witnessed intense rain on Monday, however, the subways maintained by the GCC have been cleared immediately without interrupting the traffic. Also, 26 tree-fallen complaints were received to the complaint cell; the civic body ensured to remove it and cleared the road for the public at the earliest.

“To prevent diseases post-rain, the Chennai Corporation’s Health Department has organized medical camps in 90 places, 6 medical camps for each zone in the city for people staying in slums and low-lying areas. Also, free healthcare through 15 Community Health Centers (CHC) and 140 Urban Primary Health Centers (UPHC),” added the minister.

The GCC and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) are well-equipped to handle water stagnation during intense rainfall in the city. Also, the monitoring and complaint cell functions round the clock to ensure the issues faced by the residents are addressed immediately.

The State government has allocated Rs 500 crore to lay new roads and repair damaged roads in the city, which is likely to be completed within the North East monsoon season commencement.

In the history of Chennai Corporation, the longest drain being constructed links Kosasthailayar and Kovalam basin at 1,120 kilometers, where almost 50 percent of work is completed. An estimated amount of Rs 4,090 crore was allocated for the project, stated Health Minister Ma Subramanian during the inspection at Saidapet on Tuesday.

“The storm water drains have helped to ease out the difficulty of water stagnation in several areas including Saidapet, Velachery, and Arumbakkam, where usually four to five feet of water stagnated even for mild showers, and it would be pumped out through motors. However, after the Chennai weather stations recorded 9 cm and 16 cm rainfall, there was no waterlogging,” said Subramanian.