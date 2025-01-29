Gang hacks to death history sheeter returning from gym in Srirangam

TIRUCHY: A history sheeter was hacked to death by a six-member gang in Srirangam here on Tuesday. The police arrested four of the gang and further investigations were under way.

D Anbu alias Anburaj (35), a history sheeter from Theppakulam Street in Srirangam, has several cases pending across many police stations. Anburaj is a close friend of another history sheeter Dileep, who was called for a polygraph test on the murder case of KN Ramajayam, brother of Minister KN Nehru.

On Tuesday morning, when Anburaj was returning from the gym after his regular workout, a gang of six masked persons followed him on two-wheelers, stopped him and started assaulting him with lethal weapons causing severe injuries.

The onlookers rushed him to the Srirangam GH. However, the doctors who checked declared him dead. On information, Srirangam police rushed to the spot and collected evidence. The police also retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem.

During the initial investigation, the police found that there was a quarrel between Anburaj after a rooster fight during the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple and this could also be one of the reasons for the murder.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Anburaj staged a roadblock protest in front of the Srirangam GH demanding the arrest of the killers. Sources said that the police had secured four persons including one Dinesh from Srirangam .