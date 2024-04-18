Funskool keen to position India as global hub for toy manufacturing

CHENNAI: Toy manufacturer Funskool India, part of tyre major MRF Group, has taken up expansion at its manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu to make India a global hub for toy manufacturing.

The expansion work at its premises in Ranipet, would effectively double the manufacturing capacities.

The upgraded facilities in both Unit 1 and 2 of the manufacturing facilities represent a substantial investment in Funskool’s production capabilities, as per a release here on Wednesday.

“With this expansion, we solidify our position as a leader in India’s toy industry and move closer to our goal of transforming India into a global hub for toy manufacturing” Funskool India chairman Arun Mammen said after inaugurating the upgraded facilities.

Besides the two units at Ranipet, Funskool India has 1.62 lakh sq ft of manufacturing space at its first plant in Goa. “This expansion not only meets the manufacturing needs of rising domestic demand but exports as well,” Funskool India CEO R Jeswant said.

With the expansion work, Funskool India would take up production of a wide range of toys including both plastic and wooden varieties. “A dedicated wing within the expanded campus has started focusing on the manufacturing of wooden toys, aligning with Funskool’s strategic growth objectives,” the statement said. Funskool said the workforce at the Ranipet factories comprises 80 per cent women.